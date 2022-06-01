Kathie Lee’s a grandma! Her son, Cody, welcomed his first child named after late father Frank

Kathie Lee Gifford is officially a grandmother!

Her daughter-in-law, Erika Gifford, shared the happy news on Instagram Wednesday that she and Kathie Lee's son, Cody, welcomed a baby boy Tuesday named after his father and Kathie Lee's late husband, NFL and broadcasting legend Frank Gifford.

"Best day of our lives," she wrote. "At a whopping 8lbs 8oz three weeks early, Frank Michael Gifford, 'Frankie' has changed our lives forever. We have not stopped bursting with so much love and gratitude for God’s most precious gift.

"Thank you so much to all of you for your prayers and sweet messages. He’s so SO cute and we can’t get enough of all of the snuggles from this lil’ guy. We are sincerely obsessed. 💙"

Erika then shared the meaning behind their baby boy's first name and his middle name.

"Frank 'Frankie' after C’s pops & Michael after my uncle who passed away last year at 61 whose name also means 'gift of god,'" she wrote.

"Two strong men — gone but never forgotten. 🤍"

On Twitter, Kathie Lee posted a photo of her first grandchild, writing, "What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy."

She also shared her delight on Instagram over the arrival of her grandson. “My heart is bursting,” she wrote. “Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!”

Cody and Erika Gifford have welcomed Frankie, their first child, less than a year after marrying over Labor Day weekend in 2021. At the time, Erika shared photos of their beautiful ceremony on Instagram.

The newlyweds revealed in December that they were expecting a baby. Kathie Lee spoke to People magazine shortly after learning the big news to share just how excited she was to become a grandmother.

"This was about celebrating with my son and his beautiful wife and their love for one another," she said. "This is a blessing from God in His way and in His timing."