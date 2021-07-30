Katherine Schwarzenegger's birthday tribute to her dad will make you smile

There's nothing quite like a daughter's love for her dad, and Katherine Schwarzenegger is no exception.

On Friday, Schwarzenegger, 31, posted a sweet tribute to dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, for his birthday.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you ! Have the best day ever!!" she captioned a carousel of adorable throwback photos.

In the sweet snaps, which all depict moments from Schwarzenegger's childhood, the actor and former governor of California can be seen playing the happiest role of his life: dad.

Known for his tough guy characters in movies like "Terminator" and "Predator", Schwarzenegger's photos offer an intimate glimpse into her dad's playful side, like giving rabbit ears while riding horses and lifting her in a pool.

Fans were quick to comment on the collection of photos.

"What precious photos! Happy birthday to your daddy!" one wrote.

Another chimed in, "My dads birthday as well. Legends were born today!!"

In August 2020, Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt welcomed their first child, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, with her middle name paying homage to Schwarzenegger's mother, NBC special anchor Maria Shriver.

"It's been such a joy for me to be able to see both of my parents step into the role of those grandparents and to see my two brothers become uncles and my sister become an aunt and my husband become a girl dad," Schwarzenegger told Hoda on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in March.

Happy birthday, Arnold!

Related: