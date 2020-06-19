Katherine Schwarzenegger opens up about pregnancy, praises 'wonderful husband' Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger is giving husband Chris Pratt a big shoutout for his support during her pregnancy.

While appearing Thursday on the Instagram show "Power Up" with her friend Dr. Zelana Montminy, Schwarzenegger gushed about her hubby when Montminy asked how she’s doing.

"Really well, actually. I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful,” she said.

“And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who's very, it's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, have everyone wear masks all the time, so that's been helpful."

Schwarzenegger, 30, also thanked Montminy, a mother of three kids, for her guidance during this uncertain time.

"Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I'm learning it as I go, and it's been an interesting time to be pregnant, for sure," she added.

Schwarzenegger is pregnant with the couple’s first child, and word that she was expecting broke in April. She and Pratt, 40, tied the knot in 2019. Pratt is already a father to a son, Jack, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger has been relatively quiet about her pregnancy, although her parents have discussed their excitement.

"You're gonna have another beautiful family member," her mother and TODAY contributor, Maria Shriver, told Pratt during an Instagram Live talk in April.

Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger is pretty pumped up, too.

“I was just thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second,” he told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” in May.

“It is part Kennedy and part, you know, the sweet gene pool things you can do, the Kennedy, the Schwarzenegger and Pratt. I mean, we can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis. We can go and kill predators with our bare hands and we go and training the dinosaurs,” he went on. “That is a lot of the power here.”