Katherine Schwarzenegger posts throwback pic with her parents: 'So much love'

It's a blast from the past!

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt shared a sweet throwback photo of herself as a toddler horseback riding with her parents, NBC special anchor Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, along with her younger sister, Christina.

“Childhood pictures speak to me differently after becoming a mama,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, welcomed her first child, Lyla, with husband Chris Pratt, 41, last August.

She also gave her parents props for their timeless fashion sense.

“So much love and so much style,” she wrote. "I would literally wear both of my parents outfits in this picture, today. Love them and my sissy (and my two brothers but they weren’t born yet).”

Schwarzenegger Pratt is the oldest child of Shriver and Schwarzenegger, who split in 2011. Her sister, Christina, is the second oldest and is now 30.

The throwback photo comes a few days after Schwarzenegger Pratt shared a much more recent photo of herself holding baby Lyla and standing next to her mother and sister.

“Just some gals enjoying the weather while keeping our SPF high and our faces covered from the sun,” she captioned the family pic.

Since becoming a mom last year, Schwarzenegger Pratt says she has gained a “newfound respect” for her own mother.

"I've always respected her tremendously, but I even texted her this morning because I was woken up this morning at 2 and I had my alarm going off at 3 to get ready for this, and I was just like, 'I can't believe you did this with four children,’” she told TODAY in March.

"And she does everything so beautifully and gracefully so I always have gained more respect for her,” she added, “but I call her every single day with something, so it's just such a fun experience and a great time so far."

Related: