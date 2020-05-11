Katherine Schwarzenegger honors mom Maria Shriver: 'You made me want to be a mama'

Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is expecting her first child later this year with husband Chris Pratt, said the example set by her mom, Maria Shriver, made her want to one day have kids of her own.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest and most remarkable Mama in the entire world! We are the luckiest 4 kids in the entire world to have you as our mama." she wrote on Instagram. "I am so beyond blessed to learn from you and you have made me want to be a mama for as long as I can remember."

Schwarzenegger, 30, posted a few throwback photos of her through the years with Shriver, always holding her mother close. She also remarked on how Shriver is not only just a loving maternal figure to her four children, but "everyone you come in contact with."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"You are the Queen mother to all and I am so lucky to have you as my mom. I love you!" Schwarzenegger said.

Schwrzennegger married Chris Pratt last June in Montecito, California. Last month, E! confirmed the happy news that the couple are expecting their first child together. Pratt also has a 7-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The couple haven't publicly commented on their baby news, however Schwarzenegger clearly has the perfect role model to help as she embarks on her exciting next chapter: motherhood!

And while Shriver is gladly welcoming her role as grandma, one thing she is not ready to embrace is the term "grandma."

"I'm not embracing that name exactly. I'm gonna come up with my own name," the TODAY contributor recently said while being interviewed with son Patrick Schwarzenegger, with whom she’s quarantining.

"I'll just do mama,” she added. “No, I can't do that. I've got to do something else. I'll think of it. I'll figure it out."

Whatever name she settles on, one thing remains clear: Shriver is bursting with joy when thinking about her daughter becoming a mom.

"I'm really proud of her. Obviously, she and Chris are super happy, so I feel like I won the lottery for Mother’s Day," Shriver said.