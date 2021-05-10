Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is celebrating her mother, Maria Shriver, in a heartfelt Mother’s Day essay.

The 31-year-old opened up about her mother’s “grace and joy” in the most recent edition of Shriver’s Sunday Paper newsletter.

“It was like she floated with perfection always,” she wrote. “She had four kids under the age of eight, a career, a husband and so many other moving parts. Yet, when she was with us kids, it’s like nothing else mattered. Only we mattered. We were the center of her world, all she focused on, and joy oozed out of her. We felt loved, cared for, nurtured, and safe to be completely ourselves always.”

Schwarzenegger Pratt recently became a mom herself, welcoming a daughter, Lyla Maria, with husband Chris Pratt in August. She is also a stepmom to Pratt’s 8-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

In her essay, Schwarzenegger Pratt shared about the joys of watching her mother become a grandmother.

“Embarking on this new chapter of motherhood allowed for a new blossoming of a part of my relationship with my own mother,” she wrote. “She was the first person to meet our daughter and it was a moment I will never forget. To watch her step into the role of grandmother has been one of the greatest joys of my life — and let me tell you, she is just as perfect, playful and fun at being a grandmother as you can imagine.”

Schwarzenegger Pratt is Shriver’s eldest daughter. The NBC News special anchor, 65, shares three other adult children with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger: Christina, 29, Patrick, 27, and Christopher, 23.

“Anyone who has had the pleasure of being around my mom knows that she is the mother of all mothers,” Schwarzenegger Pratt continued in her essay. “She is the mom you want to learn from, watch, be like, and soak up. You want to be as fun, funny, organized, relaxed, thrilled, joy-filled, disciplined, structured, loving, caring, accepting and good, as she is.”

Schwarzenegger Pratt also shared a series of sweet throwback photos of her with her mom on Instagram, along with another loving message for her mother.

“You’ve taught me everything i know about motherhood, about unconditional love, kindness, acceptance and you mother with such joy and ease,” she wrote in the caption.

Shriver thanked her daughter in the comments, writing, “I love you i love these photos i love being your mom it’s is my honor xo.”

Meanwhile, Pratt gave his wife her own Mother’s Day shoutout on Instagram.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my sweet @katherineschwarzenegger,” he wrote in the caption, sharing a photo of Schwarzenegger smiling in a swimming pool. “This is your first year as a mom, your third year as a step mom, and 31st year as a hot momma. Thank you for everything you do for us. We love you!!”