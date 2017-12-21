Parents

Katherine Heigl reflects on C-section 1 year after son's birth

Katherine Heigl is counting her blessings this holiday season, starting with the little bundle of joy that she and husband Josh Kelley welcomed into the world just one year ago.

The actress shared a heartfelt post to Instagram Wednesday in honor of her son Joshua Jr.’s first birthday, pulling together a series of photos from her pregnancy and from moments both pre- and post-cesarean section.

At 9am one year ago today I had @joshbkelley take this photo of me so I could remember how incredibly pregnant I was right before we left for the hospital and my 12pm scheduled cesarean. Joshua Jr had been in the breech position for over a month and had still not moved an inch a week before his due date so I made the decision to have a cesarean and was incredibly nervous and a little scared this time last year. I had never been hospitalized or had ever had any kind of surgery and had no idea what to expect. The second photo is right before I went in for surgery. Trying to look cool, calm and collected! They numbed me up, gave me some morphine and opened me up. My doctor struggled to get him out because he was really wedged in there and not quite ready to leave the womb. When she finally pulled him out at exactly 12:33pm he didn’t start breathing and they worked quickly to get oxygen in him and start his tiny lungs. @joshbkelley was standing with them when he finally took his first breath. That day, as I slowly came out of the morphine haze and clutched my tiny man to me I thanked the heavens for his breath, his life and for making me a mother three times over. As evening settled in Josh and I got cozy in my hospital room, found one of my all time favorites #SweetHomeAlabama on the tv and just relished in our perfect newborn son. He was so tiny and new, so fragile and tender. As I lay him down to sleep that first night in his very appropriate “welcome to the world” sleep sack I thought the moment would last forever. Yet here we are, a whole year later and it’s only the photos that remind me my brute of a boy was ever so new and small! Now he’s 26 ponds of rolling, tumbling, grasping, giggling, shouting, curious, jolly energy! He is everything and more than I could have hoped for and he has brought our family even more joy, love, laughter, abundance, bliss and yes, exhaustion and exasperation too! It’s been a hell of a year and I could not be more grateful for it or him! Happy Birthday to my little man! Maybe I can make this next year go a little slower!

In one particularly arresting image, Heigl stands before a snowy window, looking contemplative as she poses topless with one hand supporting her pregnant belly and the other covering her breasts.

“At 9am one year ago today I had @joshbkelley take this photo of me so I could remember how incredibly pregnant I was right before we left for the hospital and my 12pm scheduled cesarean,” she captioned the collection of images. “Joshua Jr. had been in the breech position for over a month and had still not moved an inch a week before his due date so I made the decision to have a cesarean and was incredibly nervous and a little scared this time last year.”

Heigl, 39, explained that she had never been hospitalized or had surgery before, so she wasn’t quite sure what to expect. Once she was numbed and underwent the C-section, however, everything happened in a blur.

@joshbkelley and I are beyond thrilled to finally share the arrival of our little man Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr born December 20th, weighing in at 7 pounds 15 ounces. We are all happy, healthy and beyond grateful! For more pics and the exclusive story check out @people magazine (out Friday) who I must profusely thank for helping us to announce our happy news in a beautiful, honest and loving way! I also want to give a big hearty loving shoutout to my bestie @cheyenneellis for the gorgeous photos including this one! And one more GIANT thank you to all of you for your wonderful words of support, love and all those beautiful well wishes! As always I am incredibly grateful to have such wonderful fans! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

“When (my doctor) finally pulled him out at exactly 12:33pm he didn’t start breathing and they worked quickly to get oxygen in him and start his tiny lungs,” she wrote. “... That day, as I slowly came out of the morphine haze and clutched my tiny man to me I thanked the heavens for his breath, his life and for making me a mother three times over.”

She added, “He was so tiny and new, so fragile and tender. As I lay him down to sleep that first night in his very appropriate ‘welcome to the world’ sleep sack I thought the moment would last forever.”

And yet, the former "Grey’s Anatomy" star noted, the year has flown by and Joshua Jr. is already “26 pounds of rolling, tumbling, grasping, giggling, shouting, curious, jolly energy.”

The final image in the series shows Heigl and her baby boy in the present day with matching, beaming smiles.

“It’s been a hell of a year and I could not be more grateful for it or him!” Heigl wrote. “Happy Birthday to my little man! Maybe I can make this next year go a little slower!”

Heigl and Kelley, 37, are also parents to two adopted daughters: Naleigh, 9, and Adalaide, 5.

