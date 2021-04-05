Katharine McPhee gushes about becoming a mom: 'Greatest job I'll ever have'

She’s a singer, songwriter and a star on the stage and screen, but for Katharine McPhee Foster, none of that measures up to the best gig she’s ever had.

During a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the 37-year-old told her fellow former “American Idol” alum that being a new mom is the ultimate occupation.

McPhee and husband David Foster, 71, welcomed their son, Rennie, to the world in February, and while the bundle of joy has kept her busy, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I'm a little bit tired here and there, but I find times to nap and he's such a good little baby,” she told Clarkson. “I'm so in love. ... It's my greatest job I'll ever have.”

The host, who has two children of her own, agreed about the rewarding role, but she warned McPhee Foster that it’s not going to be an easy job.

“The hardest thing for me is when they're so freaking cute and you love them so much, but they're doing something that's naughty and you're like, ‘Nope, you will not twist me around your finger!'” Clarkson noted.

But for McPhee, it’s hard to imagine those days ahead when she looks into her 5-week-old’s adoring eyes now.

“My girlfriend ... was like, ‘Oh, can you even imagine that you're going to have to get mad at him one day?’" she recalled. “And I'm like, ‘No, he's so sweet right now. I can't imagine."'

Clarkson assured, “It’ll happen, and you’ll go, ‘Whose child are you?!’”

Until then, McPhee will continue to bask in the blissful baby days or “heaven” as she described it during a recent video visit to TODAY.

Rennie is the first child for McPhee and the sixth for Foster, and during that same visit, the singer explained how they decided on their son’s moniker.

“We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name,” she said. “It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’”