Katharine McPhee is one happy new mom!

Over the weekend, the singer, 36, returned to social media for the first time since welcoming her son late last month with her husband, music producer David Foster, 71. On Saturday, she posted to her Instagram stories a photo of herself holding her new baby. The new mom is dressed casually in black pants and a white top as her little one's head peeks out of a wrap-style carrier.

"Just in case you were wondering... I love being a mommy!" the "American Idol" alum wrote on the picture along with two sobbing emojis and a GIF of a rainbow.

The couple has yet to reveal their son's name.

TODAY confirmed that Katharine McPee and husband David Foster had welcomed their first child together on Feb. 24. Katharine McPhee / Instagram

McPhee is a first-time mom, but Foster has five daughters from previous relationships: Sara, 40, Erin, 38, Jordan, 34, Allison, 50, and Amy, 47.

McPhee has been open about the age gap between her and Foster in the past. Just days before giving birth, she joined "Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast" to discuss her fear of being judged for their relationship early on, among other topics.

"We all have the ability to label things and to look at something for the way that it looks or face value and make a judgment," the former "Smash" star said. "So I totally get the judgment initially, but things are never as they appear, things are never exactly as they appear and I'm in love with our love story and that's all that matters."

"It took me awhile to kind of come around to really want to have a real serious relationship because I was very concerned with what people would think, and also I just wasn't there yet either, too," she added.

"There was never one day that I ever doubted my decision to be with him," McPhee continued. "Even if we had an argument or whatever, I'm so crazy in love with him and so grateful. ... I loved being around him before we were even married."