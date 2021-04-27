Katharine McPhee posts video of baby Rennie watching her on TV

Katharine McPhee Foster’s baby son is already bopping along to her music!

The “Smash” star, 37, shared an adorable Instagram video of herself and her 2-month-old son, Rennie, watching her singing in what looks like a scene from her new Netflix sitcom, “Country Comfort.”

McPhee Foster moves to the beat as she holds little Rennie, who seems captivated by his mom’s appearance on the big screen.

“The ONLY screen time my baby is allowed to have 😌 #CountryComfort,” the singer wrote in the caption.

McPhee Foster and her husband, musician and producer David Foster, 71, welcomed Rennie in February. Foster also has five grown children from previous marriages.

One of his daughters, Erin Foster, commented on her stepmom’s recent video, which appears to be the first public video of baby Rennie.

“Ugh, he’s gonna be so musical and make us look like real disappointments,” she joked in the comments.

McPhee Foster first revealed her son’s full name, Rennie David Foster, on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in March, opening up about the name’s sweet connection to her husband’s family.

“We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family,” she explained. “My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’”

She also opened up about being a new mom in an interview earlier this month on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“I'm a little bit tired here and there, but I find times to nap and he's such a good little baby,” she said. “I'm so in love. ... It's my greatest job I'll ever have.”