Katharine McPhee models swimsuit from stepdaughter 1 month after giving birth

Katharine McPhee's new swimsuit has a sweet family connection.

The singer and actor, 37, sported a one-piece bathing suit created by her stepdaughter, Sara Foster, in a collaboration with swimwear brand Summersalt.

The cloud-printed swimsuit was designed by her stepdaughter, Sara Foster, in collaboration with Summersalt. katharinefoster / Instagram

McPhee modeled the suit in her Instagram story just over a month after welcoming her son, Rennie, with husband David Foster.

“Best one piece I’ve ever tried,” the new mom wrote in a caption. “Usually it’s cut too low and the torso isn’t long enough - straps are adjustable. So comfortable! You nail it @sarafoster.”

The new mom shared another photo of her stepdaughter's family swimsuit collection. katharinefoster / Instagram

She also shared photos of her stepdaughter’s family swimwear collection in “cotton candy sky,” which includes swim trunks for men and kids.

There are also matching trunks for baby Rennie! katharinefoster / Instagram

“Baby boy trunks for Rennie. The cutest,” Foster wrote in her own Instagram story, reposting her stepmom’s photo.

“Do we think @DavidFoster is gonna wear the trunks?” the designer captioned another pic.

McPhee shared another swimsuit selfie earlier this week in her Instagram story, embracing her postpartum body in a brown, high-waisted bikini.

She celebrated her post-baby body in another recent swimsuit selfie. @KatharineFoster / Instagram

“Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me,” she captioned the photo.

The new mom has been open about some difficult emotions she experienced as her body changed during pregnancy.

"Feeling like there was a relapse after getting pregnant was really shocking and upsetting and concerning for me, because I was suddenly so obsessed with food, starting from this first trimester, and I had such a distortion of the way that I looked,” she said during an interview on “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy” podcast last month.

The "Smash" star revealed that she reached back out to the psychiatrist who had helped her through an earlier eating disorder, which she said helped ground her and give her a different perspective. By the end of her pregnancy, McPhee said she was much more at peace with her pregnancy body.

“I weathered it, and I’m just really grateful at the end of it that I feel this good,” she said on the podcast, which was recorded not long before she gave birth. “And that I look in the mirror and I’m like, ‘Yeah, my legs, my thighs, my arms are a little bit thicker, but I’m OK with it. I’m really OK with it.’”

