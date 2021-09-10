Katharine McPhee gives fans glimpse of baby Rennie's face for 1st time

Hi there, Rennie!

Katharine McPhee Foster shared a glimpse of her baby boy’s face for the first time on Instagram. The former “Smash” star, 37, posted a few photos of her son, Rennie, from a recent trip to Canada.

She and her husband, music producer David Foster, 71, welcomed Rennie in February. Rennie is the first child for the singer and actor, while her husband has five grown daughters from previous relationships.

Mom and baby enjoyed a day out during a trip to Canada. katharinefoster / Instagram

In one photo, the new mom holds Rennie whose his face is partially hidden beneath a baseball cap, on a stroll through a garden full of blooming flowers.

McPhee Foster shared a few photos of Rennie from her trip to her husband's native Canada. katharinefoster / Instagram

In another pic, she gives Rennie a smooch on the cheek while cradling him next to a lake.

Her husband was a fan of the photos, jumping into the comments to write, “HOT MOM!!!!! 🔥”

Earlier this month, the former “American Idol” runner-up shared a rare photo in her Instagram story of her husband and son together.

"My boys," she wrote over the photo. katharinefoster/Instagram

“My boys,” she captioned the photo of Foster holding Rennie who had his back facing the camera.

Back in April, McPhee Foster shared a cute Instagram video of Rennie, then 2 months old, bopping along while watching his mom sing on TV in what looked like a clip from her Netflix series, “Country Comfort.”

“the ONLY screen time my baby is allowed to have 😌,” the singer captioned the clip.

In March, she revealed the story behind her son’s unique name on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name,” she said. “It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’”