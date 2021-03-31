Katharine McPhee celebrates postpartum body with bikini selfie

Katharine McPhee is embracing her postpartum body just one month after welcoming her son.

In an Instagram story posted Tuesday, the new mom proudly wore her post-baby curves wearing a brown high-waisted bikini and retro sunglasses.

“Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me,” the singer captioned the snap.

McPhee welcomed Rennie David with husband David Foster in February and revealed their son’s name on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in a March interview.

During her pregnancy, the former “American Idol” hopeful, 36, was candid about dealing with resurfaced feelings tied to her previous struggle with an eating disorder.

"Feeling like there was a relapse after getting pregnant was really shocking and upsetting and concerning for me, because I was suddenly so obsessed with food, starting from this first trimester, and I had such a distortion of the way that I looked," she on an episode of Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast in early March.

The “Smash” star sought help for bulimia right before she went on “American Idol.”

"If you have issues with food it's always something that there are phases when it comes back into your life and it haunts you and then you get a hold of it again," McPhee said.

McPhee revealed to TODAY that her baby's name has a deep family connection.

“We picked Rennie ‘cause I'd actually been in labor for a while. We didn’t have a name picked out,” she said. “We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’”

Rennie is McPhee’s first child. Foster, 71, is the father of five daughters from previous relationships, including Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.

It’s safe to say motherhood looks really good on you, Katharine!

