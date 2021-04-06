Katharine McPhee and her 6-week-old son are twinning in matching swimsuits

Katharine McPhee Foster and her newborn son, Rennie, just rocked coordinated swimwear in a cute family photo.

The 37-year-old shared the family photo, which also included her stepdaughters, Erin and Jordan, sporting swimwear from the same line, in her Instagram story.

McPhee Foster (center) and her newborn son, Rennie, rocked swimsuits from the same collection. sarafoster / Instagram

McPhee Foster and her son wore cloud-printed suits — a one-piece for mom and adorably tiny trunks for baby — designed by her other stepdaughter, Sara Foster, in a collaboration with the swimwear brand Summersalt.

Erin, Jordan and Sara Foster are daughters of McPhee Foster’s husband, musician and producer David Foster. He and the former “Smash” star tied the knot in 2019, and they welcomed Rennie, their first child together, in late February.

McPhee Foster also modeled her “cotton candy sky” swimsuit in an Instagram photo last week, giving a shoutout to her stepdaughter’s design.

She is a fan of her stepdaughter's new swimwear collection! katharinefoster / Instagram

“Best one piece I’ve ever tried,” she captioned a photo of herself modeling the suit one month after giving birth. “Usually it’s cut too low and the torso isn’t long enough - straps are adjustable. So comfortable! You nail it @sarafoster.”

She also celebrated her post-baby body in an earlier swimsuit selfie on Instagram, rocking a high-waisted bikini.

The new mom shared this swimsuit selfie last month. @KatharineFoster / Instagram

“Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me,” she wrote in the caption.

The actor and singer opened up about the joys of being a new mom in a recent interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“I'm a little bit tired here and there, but I find times to nap and he's such a good little baby,” she said. “I'm so in love. ... It's my greatest job I'll ever have.

“My girlfriend ... was like, ‘Oh, can you even imagine that you're going to have to get mad at him one day?’" she added. “And I'm like, ‘No, he's so sweet right now. I can't imagine."'