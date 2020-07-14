The 38-year-old was speaking to other parents of young children as she helped launch Tiny Happy People, a BBC educational initiative that offers support to children and families in the years before school begins.

The duchess and Prince Louis at a polo match last summer. Max Mumby / Getty Images

The duchess, who has two older children, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5, also opened up about her struggles and doubts when she first became a mom.

“I think it’s really hard,” she said. “So much focus, particularly during pregnancy and when you’ve just got a newborn baby, is on the physical development of your baby and you as a mother. But what I think is really missing, what I found was missing, too, was the support there and how to help their social and emotional development. You know, how do you interact with a newborn baby? What is it you should be doing?”

The duchess, Prince William and their children have largely stayed out of the public eye during lockdown, although the family did make some heartwarming appearances to clap for health care workers, which became a weekly tradition in the UK and US during the height of the pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared adorable photos, snapped by the duchess herself, of Prince Louis to celebrate his second birthday in April.

So cute! The Duchess of Cambridge

In a BBC interview that same month, the duchess discussed how she and Prince William have been talking to their kids about COVID-19.

"It's been ups-and-downs, like a lot of families self-isolating," she said. “George is much older than Louis is, but they are aware. Although you don't want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways, in an age-appropriate way."