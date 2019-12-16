Kate Middleton reveals one of Prince Louis' first words

It turns out celebrity chef Mary Berry has inspired more than just delicious meals for the family of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shared in a BBC Christmas special Sunday that the former judge of "The Great British Bake Off" also has been the subject of some of the first words spoken by 19-month-old Prince Louis.

"One of Louis' first words was 'Mary,' because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf," she said on the one-hour "A Berry Royal Christmas" special.

"And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry' ... so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today."

Berry's recipes are also as big of a hit as her face on the cookbook with the royal couple's three children. The former Kate Middleton said that she often has Prince Louis, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, help her whip up Berry's recipes together, especially pizza.

"Yes, I really enjoy it,'' she said. "Again, for them to be creative, for them to try and be as independent as possible with it."

Prince William also enjoys some time in the kitchen.

"He sometimes does,'' Catherine said. "He's very good at breakfast. In university days he used to cook all sorts of meals trying to impress me."

Prince William also spoke with Berry, opening up about the charity work with the homeless done by his mother, Princess Diana, has influenced his parenting style and what he wants his children to experience.

"She realized that it was very important when you grow up - especially in the life that we grew up — that you realize that life happens beyond palace walls, and that you see real people struggling with real issues,'' he said.