It’s Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating by posting family photos and sending an uplifting message during a stressful time.

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton shared a carousel of images on the Kensington Royal Instagram account to honor the day, which comes as families around the globe continue to grapple with the coronavirus crisis.

“To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time,” the caption of the photo read.

The first photo captures the duke and duchess with two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The second and third are throwback photos of the duke and duchess as children with their mothers, Carole Middleton and the late Princess Diana, respectively. The last photo shows a special handmade card that George made for mom Kate.

Royal followers appreciated the sweet post during a time of uncertainty, using the comments section to spread the love.

"This gives me hope in humanity at such a calamitous time," one fan wrote. "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers in our United world."

Earlier this year, Kate opened up on the “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast about motherhood and how her childhood experiences shaped who she is now as a parent.

"I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us," the duchess said, "and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now.”