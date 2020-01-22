Kate Middleton opens up about feeling 'isolated' after Prince George was born

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is opening up about feeling "isolated" after the birth of her oldest child, Prince George.

The former Kate Middleton shared the candid remarks Wednesday during a visit to the Ely & Caerau Children's Centre in Cardiff, Wales. She recalled being a new mom and living in Anglesey, Wales, with her husband, Prince William, who was then serving in the Royal Air Force.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is seen chatting with other moms during her visit to the Ely & Caerau Children's Centre in Cardiff, Wales. GEOFF CADDICK / AFP - Getty Images

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"I’d just had George — William was still working with search and rescue — and we came up here and George was a tiny, tiny, little baby, and in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have family around, and he was doing night shifts. So, if only I had had a center like this," the 38-year-old royal shared.

The duchess visited the center to promote her new survey focused on early childhood development. The survey asks parents in the U.K. to answer five questions about children under age 5 in order to start a national conversation about how best to serve little ones.

The duchess visited the center to promote her new survey focused on early childhood development. GEOFF CADDICK / AFP - Getty Images

She launched the survey after several years of studying "how experiences in early childhood often lie at the root of the hardest social challenges the country faces today," according to Kensington Palace.

Kate and William have three children: George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 1.

In launching her survey on Tuesday, the duchess said, “Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them."

She added, "As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children. ... My ambition is to provide a lasting change for generations to come.”