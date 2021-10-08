'This girl is on fire!' Kate Hudson's daughter, 3, is a rising star in cute duet

This duet is on fire!

Kate Hudson and her daughter, Rani Rose, just covered Alicia Keys' hit 2012 song "Girl on Fire" and we can't stop smiling after watching the adorable video.

The "Music" star shared the cute moment on Instagram and captioned the video, "Thought I’d share the full experience! 7:30 am showing! Rani’s favorite song This Girl is On Fire 🔥 This is how we do it over here….we love putting on a show LETS GO!"

The clip begins with Hudson saying "We're gonna do it together OK? Here's our show." Mom and Rani then sit down behind a white baby gate with their backs to the camera and count down to their performance.

"She's a girl and she's on fire," Hudson starts as she turns around and grasps the gate.

Rani, 3, mimics her mother's actions and the actor then opens up the gate and continues to sing as she encourages her daughter to step out and dance.

"Living in a fantasy, mommy doesn't know the words," the 42-year-old sings.

Rani hums along with her mom's lyrics and when her mom says "Ready? Jump up," the 3-year-old stands up, grabs the gate and belts out, "This girl is on fire!" As she sings her heart out, her mom performs some interpretive dancing in the background.

When the toddler has had enough, she turns around and Hudson says "That was awesome!" and gives her a high five. The budding performer then takes the sweetest little bow and her mom instructs her to turn around so her dad, Hudson's fiancé Danny Fujikawa can see.

Rani bows so deeply that she loses her balance a bit but catches herself and says "Whoa."

"That's a big bow!" Hudson agrees as her daughter continues to bow.

The proud mom also shared a series of photos from their performance and captioned the Instagram post "Interpretive dance is kind of our thing 👯‍♀️🎩🎭."

This is hardly the first time that Rani has shown her penchant for performing. Over the summer, Hudson shared a video of the toddler singing her ABCs as she accompanied her on the piano.

Last year, Rani also captured the hearts of Hudson's followers when she sang "Happy Birthday" to herself on her second birthday.

Rani sure does love to ham it up for the camera and it shouldn't come as much of a surprise. After all, performing runs in her family! In 2020, the toddler graced the cover of People’s “Beautiful” issue with her mother and grandmother, Goldie Hawn.

The 3-year-old is Hudson's third child. She also has a 17-year-old son named Ryder with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and a 10-year-old son named Bingham with her ex Matt Bellamy.