And she’s off!

Kate Hudson shared a cute video of her 1-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, taking a few wobbly steps.

Rani couldn’t have been more adorable in her tiny blue jeans, and best of all, her white T-shirt included a fun shout-out to Kurt Russell, the longtime partner of Hudson’s mom, Goldie Hawn.

The baby’s shirt featured Russell’s character, S.D. Bob “Snake” Plissken, from the 1981 action movie “Escape from New York.”

“Walking into Friday with Snake…” Hudson, 40, wrote in the caption.

Russell and Hawn clearly love being on “Grandma and Grandpa duty” with Rani, as Hudson shared in a cute photo earlier this year.

Hawn also posted a sweet note on Instagram for Rani’s recent first birthday.

“Happy 1st birthday to my granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa,” Hawn wrote. “Our new little princess flower who makes us jump for joy.”

Meanwhile, Hudson celebrated Rani’s birthday with a beautiful video montage of her daughter’s first year.

The actress and entrepreneur shares Rani with her partner of three years, Danny Fujikawa. Hudson also has two older children: Ryder, 15, from her previous marriage to musician Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 8, from her previous relationship with Muse front man Matt Bellamy.

With Rani on the move now, Hudson and Fujikawa will no doubt be plenty busy keeping up with their little girl. Congratulations on walking, Rani Rose!