Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Molly Thomson

Kate Hudson is used to being a working mom but now, she has a new little mouth to feed.

The actress posted to Instagram Saturday a sweet photo of herself breastfeeding 3-month-old Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. In the professional shot, Hudson is wearing an oversized pale-pink sweatshirt that complements little Rani’s hot-pink onesie and is gazing directly into the camera.

“When you’re workin but (baby’s) gotta eat,” she captioned the photo with a milk bottle and pink heart emoji.

While the snapshot is picture perfect, as many moms know, breastfeeding while working isn't exactly easy.

"I'm trying to figure out how to balance breastfeeding and work," Hudson told TODAY in a recent interview. "It's just hard... and the pumping? Look, I have one friend who's like a milk machine," she laughed. "I wish I was a milk machine. I'm not! I need to pump and I need to be on it."

Rani Rose is Hudson’s first child with her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa. The couple welcomed the baby last year on Oct. 2, and shared her inaugural photo with fans a few days later.

“Our little rosebud,” the “Marshall” actress captioned the photo.

Hudson is also mom to two older sons — 15-year-old Ryder with musician Chris Robinson and 7-year-old Bingham with musician Matthew Bellamy — and she might have more kids in her future.

“I always thought I’d have four to six kids,” she also said on TODAY. “Then I met Danny and I was like, ‘All right, I have to pop them out for him.’…If it works out that way. He needs a boy, right? His own boy.”

Hudson is also struck by the age difference between baby Rani and her oldest son.

“It’s a completely different generation,” she said. “(Ryder) looked at me and goes, ‘Mom, when I’m 30, (Rani) is going to be just turning 16.’… That’s wild.”

We’re glad she’s enjoying having a baby around the house again, difficult as it may be. Soak it up, Kate and Danny!