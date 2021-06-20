Kate Hudson has a lot to say about mom Goldie Hawn's longtime partner, and all of it is positive!

In an Instagram post on Father's Day, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star gushed about actor Kurt Russell, who raised her because she's estranged from her biological father, musician Bill Hudson.

"Our great loyal protector. Our dependable authentic captain. Our wild, sometimes untamed adventurer father!" she wrote alongside a photo of her sitting next to the Emmy nominee whose arm is wrapped around her.

"From skiing out of helicopters, flying in open cockpit planes, dirt bikes, bareback horse riding, motorcycle rides, boat racing…a childhood and adulthood of adventure," Hudson continued. "Our Pa always makes life fun. Always down for exploring, always ready to take on the good life with his family. He’s one hell of a Dad ❤️ Lucky us 🙏 Happy Fathers Day Pa I love you so much ❤️"

Russell and Hawn have been together for 38 years, since they worked together on the 1984 comedy "Swing Shift." But they've also said that they have no intention to get married to each other.

"Marriage didn't work for either one of us," Hawn told TODAY in 2020. "I'm not saying that it wouldn't work again, but I didn't think that we really needed to get married."

Hudson, 42, learned a lot about blended families growing up and has been able to apply it to her own life as a mother of three. Her children — sons Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 9, and daughter Rani, 2 — have three different fathers.

"I've got multiple dads, I've got kids all over the place," she joked in an interview with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist aired earlier this year.

"I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common," she added, referencing her relationship with her biological father. "I think it's important for people to talk about that. If they can't reconnect or if it's too challenging, that it's OK, right?"

"It's a 41-year-old issue," she continued. "I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life. But it doesn't take away from the fact that we didn't know our dad."

"I think as I've sort of gone through that process ... I kind of look at my dad and I'm, like, 'You know, the love has never ever gone anywhere. It's always been there, no matter what those complications have been. And healing is ... personal, and I think people sometimes just need to hear that they're not alone in that."