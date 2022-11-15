Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn dazzle on the 'Glass Onion' red carpet

A night out for “Knives Out”!

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson enjoyed some mother-daughter time at the premiere of Hudson’s upcoming movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Murder Mystery,” in Los Angeles on Monday.

Hawn, 76, and Hudson, 43, were all smiles on the red carpet, and they struck plenty of playful poses for the cameras.

They both looked stunning. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

At one point, Hudson threw her head back in laughter as Hawn appeared to lean in for a smooch on her daughter’s cheek.

These two are adorable. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Hudson, who will appear in “Glass Onion” alongside Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and other stars, looked dazzling in a glittering, high-necked gown with dramatic sleeves and a simple low bun.

Hawn also looked gorgeous in black trousers, a long jacket with intricate silver embroidery and scene-stealing silver boots.

Hudson and Hawn are known for their close bond, and they often celebrate each other on social media.

In 2020, Hudson marked her mom’s 75th birthday with glowing words of praise on Instagram, calling her mother a “goddess, light worker, fire bender, scorpion tailed whirlwind, butterfly mother, love expander, shining star.”

Hawn also celebrated her daughter’s birthday that year with a sweet Instagram message, writing, “I love you deeply and can’t imagine my life without you. You entered this world wide eyed and ready to roll. And look at you now! I’m so proud!”