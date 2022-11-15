Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn dazzle on the 'Glass Onion' red carpet

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Their sweet mother-daughter bond was on full display.
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn at the Premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn at the Premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
By Lindsay Lowe

A night out for “Knives Out”! 

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson enjoyed some mother-daughter time at the premiere of Hudson’s upcoming movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Murder Mystery,” in Los Angeles on Monday.

Hawn, 76, and Hudson, 43, were all smiles on the red carpet, and they struck plenty of playful poses for the cameras. 

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn.
They both looked stunning.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

At one point, Hudson threw her head back in laughter as Hawn appeared to lean in for a smooch on her daughter’s cheek.

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn
These two are adorable.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Hudson, who will appear in “Glass Onion” alongside Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and other stars, looked dazzling in a glittering, high-necked gown with dramatic sleeves and a simple low bun.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson at the Premiere Of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

Hawn also looked gorgeous in black trousers, a long jacket with intricate silver embroidery and scene-stealing silver boots.

Premiere Of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" - Arrivals
Hudson cozied up to her mom on the red carpet.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Hudson and Hawn are known for their close bond, and they often celebrate each other on social media. 

Goldie Hawn got much too close when Kate Hudson was giving birth

Jan. 18, 201900:53

In 2020, Hudson marked her mom’s 75th birthday with glowing words of praise on Instagram, calling her mother a “goddess, light worker, fire bender, scorpion tailed whirlwind, butterfly mother, love expander, shining star.”

Hawn also celebrated her daughter’s birthday that year with a sweet Instagram message, writing, “I love you deeply and can’t imagine my life without you. You entered this world wide eyed and ready to roll. And look at you now! I’m so proud!”

Lindsay Lowe

Lindsay Lowe has been a regular contributor to TODAY.com since 2016, covering pop culture, style, home and other lifestyle topics. She is also working on her first novel, a domestic drama set in rural Regency England.