How a 2-year-old girl became the youngest member of American Mensa

A “Paw Patrol”-loving 2-year-old in Los Angeles has earned a spot in the world’s oldest high-IQ society.

Kashe Quest became the youngest member of American Mensa after scoring an IQ of 146. To put it into perspective, the average American has an IQ of roughly 100. Those who score above 130 to 132 are usually considered highly gifted and are in the top 2% of the population, according to the Mensa website.

Kashe began sorting shapes as an infant, her proud mom, Sukhjit “Sue” Athwal, told TODAY Parents. By 16 months, Kashe could recognize sight words. The gifted preschooler, who will celebrate her third birthday next month, now reads at at kindergarten level. She also knows 50 sign language signs, can name the states based on their shape, and is learning Punjabi and Spanish.

“If we read a word incorrectly, or we say a word incorrectly, she’s going to correct us,” Athwal, 31, shared.

Though Kashe also has a "high level" of emotional intelligence, according to Athwal, in many ways she's just like any other 2-year-old kid. "Frozen" is her favorite movie — she has all the songs memorized — and there are toddler negotiations at bedtime.

“Kashe loves playing make believe with her friends,” Athwal said, noting that she and her husband have no plans to fast-track their daughter to kindergarten in the fall.

“We don’t want her to feel like she has to grow up too fast,” Athwal explained. “We don’t want to put that kind of pressure on her.”

Trevor Mitchell, executive director of American Mensa, describes Kashe as “remarkable.”

“What may be rare here is that Kashe’s gifts have been recognized so early in life,” Mitchell told TODAY in a statement on Thursday. “Her parents will be able to help her with some of the unique challenges gifted youth encounter. Being the smartest person in the room isn't always easy, and Mensa understands the importance of being challenged by others, of having our potential recognized, and of celebrating achievements.”

Related video: