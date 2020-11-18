Karlie Kloss appears to confirm pregnancy with bump reveal: 'Hello, baby!'

It looks like supermodel and "Project Runway" host Karlie Kloss is going to be a mom!

After weeks of pregnancy rumors, the 28-year-old took to social media Tuesday to reveal what seems to be an emerging baby bump.

Kloss shared a video on Instagram in which she smiles at the camera and says, “Good morning,” before panning down to reveal her bare belly and adding, “Hello, baby!”

The comments that followed the sweet clip were filled with well wishes and celebratory emoji from the apparent mom-to-be’s famous friends.

Fellow models, including Naomi Campbell, Karolina Kurková and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, shared their congratulations, while screen stars Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow both wrote, “Awwwwww.” Actor Natalie Portman added an excited “Mazel Tov!!!” to the mix.

This will be the first child for Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner, who wed in 2018.

Three weeks ago, Kloss posted a video from the first dance she and her groom shared on their wedding day in honor of their second anniversary.

“I fall more in love with you every day,” she wrote in the caption.

In a post of his own, Kushner, 35, wished her a happy anniversary and added, “I pinch myself every day.”

Congratulations to the couple!