Kara Keough Bosworth is opening up about welcoming a baby while grieving the death of a child.

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star and her husband, Kyle Bosworth, lost their son McCoy to childbirth complications six days after he was born in April 2020. This year, on March 31, Keough Bosworth gave birth to a baby boy named Vaughn.

On Monday, Keough Bosworth, 32, posted powerful side-by-side Instagram photos that were taken a little more than a year apart. In one image she’s saying goodbye to McCoy, in the other she’s first meeting Vaughn.

“Last year on April 12th, we held McCoy for the last time. Remembering those moments will haunt me forever. Feeling robbed and grateful today as I also remember the moment Vaughn landed on my chest,” Keough Bosworth wrote. “Not sure I’ve ever experienced happiness like that.”

The Bravo alum, who is also mom to a 5-year-old daughter, Decker, noted that she struggled with a wide range of emotions while she was pregnant with Vaughn.

"That journey from our darkest day to the brightest hasn’t been easy," she revealed. "But we kept going. When people would say, 'I can’t imagine what you’re going through,' I tried to ignore that I’m living the unimaginable, and instead I focused on the fact that I’m ‘going’ through it. It isn’t stagnant. It’s movement. We’re headed in a direction. So we kept going. And when people would ask, 'How are you doing?' I’d reply, 'I’m doing.' Because sometimes, that’s enough. In my case, that was everything."

Sometimes the pain felt unbearable.

"When I’d get frenzied in my grief, my doula @4thtrimesterfitnessmethod would remind me to just do the next thing," Keough Bosworth recalled. "I’m so glad the 'next thing' was you, Vaughn Mack. You’re not the next best thing; you’re the best next thing. You’re not a replacement; you’re an extension. Thank you for making this April 12th so much better than the last, sweet boy."

On the sixth day of each month, Keough Bosworth has paid tribute to McCoy in an effort to keep his memory alive.

She also honored her late son when she announced Vaughn's birth.

"Born on 3.31.21 in Room 11, 6 days before what should have been his big brother’s 1st birthday," Keough Bosworth shared on Instagram. "His name means 'small/little' and 'hope.' It’s not lost on us that if we hadn’t lost Mack, we’d never know Vaughn. And yet, here he is, an unexpected serendipity. A little hope."

As Keough Bosworth bonds with Vaughn, she continues to connect with other mothers who have experienced similar loss.

“They also assure me that missing you won’t always be so heavy,” she wrote on Instagram in Dec. 2020. “Or is it that I’ll just get better at carrying it? They’re not sure, and neither am I. But they’re right. They must be right. There’s no way it can feel like this forever. And yet, it seems that there is no moving on from but instead a moving onward with. So here we go, my boy, on to another day. I’ll be carrying you. Always.”

Related: