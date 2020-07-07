See the Kansas sextuplets get a huge graduation surprise

Sign up for our newsletter

Eighteen years ago, Sondra and Eldon Headrick became the proud parents of Kansas’ first set of sextuplets.

This fall, the siblings will head off to college.

“These are my kids and they’re leaving,” Sondra told Jenna Bush on TODAY’s fourth hour on Tuesday. “I mean, I’m excited, but you know,” Sondra added through tears.

Moments later, Sondra choked up once again when Jenna surprised the graduates with a very special gift.

“Every single college is offering you guys a first year, fully paid scholarship,” Jenna announced on the video call. “And if you maintain your GPA, they’re also all offering you a second year scholarship.”

The Headrick sextuplets at six-months old. Travis Heying of the Wichita Eagle

The siblings are all continuing their education in Kansas.

Jaycie will study elementary education at Pratt Community College. Her sisters Melissa and Danielle are attending Hutchinson Community College for graphic design and animation, respectively.

Ethan is headed to Wichita State University to study technical networking, while Sean will major in cyber security at Cowley College. Grant, is taking a gap year, but has a full ride to Cowley or Pratt when he decides to return.

Jaycie, Melissa, Danielle, Ethan, Sean, Grant and their older sister, Aubrianna, 22, were also given $300 Kohl's gift cards.

Meanwhile, Sondra and Eldon, who once changed 90 diapers a day, were rewarded “for a job well done” with a second honeymoon at the Bungalows Key Largo resort in Florida.

The Headrick sextuplets at age 10. From left: Ethan, Melissa, Grant, Sean, Jaycie and Danielle. Travis Heying of the Wichita Eagle

Though Sondra becomes emotional when she thinks about how quiet the house will be in the fall, Aubrianna thinks the change will be good for everyone.

“Their whole lives, they’ve just been known as the six,” she explained. “And it’s gonna be really nice for, you know, somebody just to be like, ‘Oh, that’s Melissa,’ not like, ‘Oh, she’s part of the six.”

But no matter where they are, the sextuplets will always have each others backs.

As Grant told Jenna, "You never feel lonely when you're part of a sextuplet. I mean, there's always someone there for you."