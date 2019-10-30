Country music star Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae welcomed their first child into the world. The new parents posted a photo with baby Kingsley Rose Brown.

Brown and Jae announced their baby name earlier this year at a baby shower thrown by none other than Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean.

“KINGSLEY can’t wait for u to be here!!!” the singer posted on Instagram.

Throughout Jae’s pregnancy, Brown has been posting excitedly about impending fatherhood. In his Instagram announcement on April 15, he used all caps to really convey the message!

“IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!” he proudly proclaimed, with a photo of baby Kingsley’s sonogram.

Brown even posted some song lyrics he’d written ahead of his daughter’s birth. He wrote that even though he grew up without a dad, he plans to be the best one he can be.

It’s a sweet moment for the country singer, after a tragedy earlier this month. His drummer, Kenny Dixon, died at the age of 27 in a car accident.

"Love you so much dude!!!'' Brown wrote at the time of the crash. "You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when nobody else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy. I know u will be watching over us with that redneck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!"

Dixon was set to marry his fiancée Sarah Hendrick next month before his death. The two had been dating since 2015 and have a 3-year-old son together.