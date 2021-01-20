The inaugural parade of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris may have looked different from parades of the past, but it was still a family affair.

As the post-inauguration festivities kicked off, Harris was seen holding hands with the daughter of her niece, Meena Harris, 36, who is the daughter of the vice president's sister, Maya Harris. Meena Harris' daughter, 4, wore a leopard-print jacket for the occasion and matched with her younger sister, 2.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds hands with her great-niece as she and husband Doug Emhoff walk the abbreviated inaugural parade on Jan. 20, 2021. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris hugs her great-niece on the abbreviated parade route on Jan. 20, 2021. Mark Makela / Getty Images

Kamala Harris, meanwhile, donned a purple ensemble for her inauguration, with pieces by two Black American designers. Maya Harris sported a chic blue suit, and Meena Harris wore a turquoise gown.

The vice president has often included her blended family at big moments in her career, including when she gave a speech after she and Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Meena Harris and her two daughters took the stage along with now-second gentleman Doug Emhoff and now-first lady Jill Biden.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their families after addressing the nation from the Chase Center on Nov. 7, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Pool / Getty Images

Meena Harris, who was a communications adviser on her aunt's 2016 senatorial campaign, according to NBC News, previously spoke with TODAY about the impact of the history-making 2020 election, and her 4-year-old had a cameo on TODAY earlier this week.

"To be honest, my first feeling and reaction was relief and hope," Meena Harris said of her aunt's win. "As a family member, it was surreal. And there were moments even now that I kind of sit back and I'm like, 'Oh, my God,' like, the first in the history of our entire country. That's mind blowing."

"By the way, it should have not taken this long. But what we are experiencing in our house and with our girls and our family is what everyone across the country, across the world is experiencing."

"I have so many people sending me photos of little girls looking up at that TV screen," Meena Harris added. "I almost get choked up just thinking about those images. And it is just so important, and it's just the beginning."

This year's inaugural parade is featuring a virtual portion in addition to the presidential escort that went from Washington's 15th street to the White House. Every branch of the military was represented in the escort, including the U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry. A drum line from historically Black Howard University, Kamala Harris' alma mater, also joined in the festivities.

The televised virtual event, called the "Parade Across America," will have performances from communities across the country.