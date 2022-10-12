Kaley Cuoco shares pics of her baby bump, candid early pregnancy moments

Kaley Cuoco has plenty to share about her early days of being pregnant.

The “Flight Attendant” star, who announced Oct. 11 that she and “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey are expecting a baby girl, later posted some photos and videos on her Instagram story chronicling some memorable moments of her pregnancy.

Cuoco, 36, shared a photo with stunt double Monette Moio, recalling their experience working on a movie together.

Cuoco wasn't feeling too well while on set. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

“Hey @monettemoio remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non pregnant me?!” she wrote.

The "Meet Cute" star, who's a well-known horse lover, also posted a video with slow music while she showed her belly to one of her horses.

"Introducing the bub to the horses," she wrote.

Cuoco gives one of her horses a glimpse of her baby. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

"brb off to cry," she added

Cuoco shared another photograph of her in bed, struggling to deal with the sickness she felt.

Trying to work while pregnant proved a challenge for Cuoco. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

“This was every day between setups lol,” she wrote.

Cuoco was also not immune to cravings, as she shared a picture of her chowing down on a Subway sandwich.

“@emmamadelineross remember my Subway sandwich craze that lasted about 3 days?” she wrote.

Eat fresh! Cuoco scarfed down Subway. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

Cuoco posted some photos and videos of her with Pelphrey, including a picture of them at the Emmy Awards in September, in which she wore a pink dress.

Cuoco was pregnant at the Emmy Awards in September. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

“Remember when we all laughed realizing this dress would not have fit even a week later lol,” she joked.

Cuoco had earlier announced in an Instagram post that she and Pelphrey were expecting.

Cuoco snaps a shot of her belly. She and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child in 2023. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 ... beyond blessed and over the moon… I (love) you @tommypelphrey !!!” she wrote.

It’s not clear when Cuoco is due. It will be the first child for both her and Pelphrey.