Jenni "JWoww" Farley is one proud mama!

Almost a year after revealing that her son had been diagnosed with autism, she took to her YouTube channel with a major update. In short, she says 3-year-old Greyson is now "taking over the world — one day at a time."

The reality TV star, who first gained fame on MTV's "Jersey Shore," opened the video with a flashback to Greyson's early days, highlighting the developmental delays that caused her concern.

Included in that intro was a meeting with a specialist in September of last year. The doctor asked her about the tot's language skills and Farley explained that he had "none" at the time.

But what a difference one year can make.

In new footage, Greyson is seen identifying animals on flashcards, saying his ABCs and 123s, saying his own name, as well as that of his mom, and completing a series of compound tasks, like "touch nose and blow a kiss" and "wave and knock."

"This is all within a year," Farley says in the video. "Going from not acknowledging your name or being able to sit for literally 30 seconds to doing ... I can't even explain it."

She doesn't have to. Greyson's joy over learning and her joy watching him are evident.

The 33-year-old mother of two, who also shares a 5-year-old daughter with estranged husband Roger Mathews, credits much of Greyson's inspiring progress to We Care Autism Services, a group devoted to providing applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy to children with developmental delays.

"Watching Greyson’s journey brings me to tears and fills me with so much pride and joy," Farley wrote in the caption of the video. "Grey’s progress is nothing short of amazing. I’m the proudest mama out there."

It's easy to see why. After all, it was just last October that she spoke to TODAY Parents about the fact that she was learning sign language to help her communicate with her then-nonverbal son.

"I have to live my life now through the eyes of a 2-year-old that doesn't speak, and so until he speaks, that's my priority," she explained at the time.

Now that the first goal is behind them, she's looking ahead at the next strides her little boy is bound to make, including potty training, which they're already working on.

"I feel like by Christmas he should even have more of an update, because of how fast he's been shooting from the hip," she said in the video she shared to YouTube.

We eagerly await that update!