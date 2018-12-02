Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Jenni Farley, better known as JWoww from MTV's "Jersey Shore," has been open about her 2-year-old son's development, recently sharing his autism diagnosis.

The 32-year-old, mother of two and current star of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," posted a video on Saturday of her son, Greyson. And it shows a beautiful milestone.

In the short clip, Greyson, decked out in an "Incredibles" costume, repeats the colors after his mom says them, saying "red" "yellow" and "blue."

"The way he says Yellow makes my heart explode," she captioned the video, adding a yellow heart emoji.

JWoww had previously shared in an interview with Hollywood Life that her boy was mostly non-verbal and was having trouble understanding the meaning of words.

“He only did ‘blue’ for a year and within the last two weeks he knows green, yellow, red, white and he’s [doing sign language] so much more,” said JWoww. "I'm a proud mom over here.”

On the season two premiere of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," JWoww got emotional as she revealed Greyson's developmental journey, saying that her little boy had yet to start speaking.

In an interview with TODAY's Parenting team done before Greyson's diagnosis, JWoww opened up about both the joys and challenges of raising her "bubbly, laughing, giggling boy."

"My son is perfect to me, he just can't speak," she said. "I have to learn sign language, 'cause he's learning it," she told TODAY. "I'm going to do whatever it takes to get the best version of Bubby," she said, referring to him by his nickname.

JWoww is also mom to Meilani, 4, and both of her kids are shared with estranged husband Roger Mathews, who she met on the first season of "Jersey Shore". JWoww filed for divorce from Mathews back in September. Mathews has publicly vowed via Instagram video that he intends to win his wife back.

JWoww's fans have been incredibly supportive of the reality star, posting hopeful comments on her most recent video.

One commenter wrote: "He's doing soooooo good!!! His speech improvement is amazing!"

"My son didn't talk until he was 3.5 years old...He's 19 years old now and is finishing his 1st year of college," another posted.