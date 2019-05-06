Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 6, 2019, 11:59 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Jenni "JWoww" Farley provided an update about her son's progress in speech development as she wished him a happy third birthday.

The former "Jersey Shore" star shared on Instagram a sweet tribute to her son, Greyson, who was diagnosed last year with autism.

"Today you turn 3. This past year flew by so fast. I had you start early intervention 2 days after your second birthday. You didn’t know your name, you didn’t know how to say mommy," she wrote.

"As you turn three, you know countless words, call me mommy 10394 times a day and your smile has grown 10x. To my perfect son, happy birthday... I’ll continue to hold you every night until my last breath."

JWoww has frequently shared Greyson's milestones after revealing his autism diagnosis last year. Before she learned the reason behind some of his development delays, she opened up to fans about his communication delays and the tests, therapy sessions and dietary changes he'd undergone to help work through his struggles.

In her birthday post on Instagram, JWoww reflected on her son's progress over the years.

"When you were first born, you needed to stay in the hospital a few extra days... I got to stay with you and spend Mother's Day by your side," she wrote. "The perfect son from day one, so delicate and sweet. I can't even picture life before you because you and your sister complete me. You slept on my chest until you were a year old because it was the only way I could calm your chronic cough... yet, I needed that more than you needed me because hearing your breath every night calmed me."

JWoww shares Greyson with her estranged husband, Roger Mathews. The pair also have a daughter, Meilani.