Justin Trudeau and son Xavier are ‘team Barbie’ in pink outfits

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enjoyed some family time over the weekend when he snapped a photo of him and one of his children getting in on the “Barbie” craze.

Trudeau, who made headlines last week by announcing he and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage, posted a photo of himself with son Xavier in what appears to be a movie theater, each dressed in pink while standing in front of a “Barbie” poster.

“We’re team Barbie,” he captioned the photo.

Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau, who married in 2005, are the parents of three children. The family appears to be a close-knit unit, with Trudeau paying tribute to his wife and kids when he won re-election in 2021.

Justin Trudeau (second from right) poses with his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau (left), daughter Ella-Grace (second from left), son Hadrien (center) and son Xavier (right) during a visit to the Jama Masjid, one of India's largest mosques, in Delhi in 2018. Prakash Singh / AFP via Getty Images

“And beyond everything I want to thank my family,” Trudeau said, according to CTV News.

“And to my children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, Hadrien — who’s been sleeping for many hours already like we should all be — for working hard to build the best future, the best future for your generation and the generations coming,” he added.

Here’s a look at Trudeau's three kids.

Xavier

Justin Trudeau and son Xavier take in "Barbie." @JustinTrudeau via Twitter

A sign of things to come? The oldest of Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau's kids is Xavier, 15. Coincidentally, he was born the same day as Justin Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau, who also served as the Canadian prime minister.

In April, Grégoire Trudeau posted a photo of Xavier and Hadrien on a basketball court together, smiling for the camera.

"Noticing the size difference between my two sons just melts my heart… because I know Hadrien might tower over Xav one day. For now, he’s his basketball mentor. I wish they could get along as well in the house as they do on the court! Lol. To all parents out there… let’s remain playful as we grow!" she wrote.

Ella-Grace

Margaret Trudeau (center), mother of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, walks with her grandchildren Xavier (left) and Ella-Grace (right) as they arrive at Christ Church Cathedral for the National Commemorative Ceremony in honor of Queen Elizabeth, in Ottawa, on Sept. 19, 2022. Justin Tang / AP

Less than two years after welcoming Xavier, the Trudeaus added daughter Ella-Grace, 14. “Ella-Grace… my bright fairy… my beam of light… 14 years old now! Can a fairy stop time, please?” her mother wrote on Instagram earlier this year in honor of her birthday.

"I am so exceptionally proud of my daughter Ella-Grace," Trudeau wrote in Marie Claire in 2017. "She’s growing up kind, super-smart, a passionate debater, open to the world around her. I love Ella, and I worry — because as a father, son, husband, and citizen, I witness the unequal obstacles women and girls face every day."

Hadrien

Justin Trudeau and son Hadrien listen as a proclamation on the accession of Britain's King Charles III is read during a ceremony at Rideau Hall Sept. 10, 2022, in Ottawa. Dave Chan / AFP via Getty Images

The youngest child, a boy named Hadrien, is 9.

Hadrien has also had a penchant for snagging headlines with his behavior. In 2018, he threw a temper tantrum during his father’s first official trip to India. In 2017, Hadrien tagged along with his father to Parliament and, in 2016, he also stole the show when his father went to Washington, D.C.

Trudeau has also expressed his hopes for his two boys.

"Our sons have the power and the responsibility to change our culture of sexism, and I want Xavier and Hadrien — when he’s a little older — to understand that deeply," he wrote in that 2017 Marie Claire story. "But I want, too, to help them grow into empathetic young people and adults, strong allies who walk through the world with openness, love, and a fierce attachment to justice."