Watch Justin Timberlake burn off Thanksgiving dinner with his 2-year-old son

In the unlikely event that singer, actor, producer and showman of our time Justin Timberlake ever finds himself hard up for work, perhaps he should consider a gig as a fitness instructor.

But before you sign up for a Timber-cise class, be aware that this workout is BYO-baby.

Shaking off those leftovers like... Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving! 🎥 @jessicabiel A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Nov 25, 2017 at 9:51am PST

"Shaking off those leftovers like..." Timberlake, 36, captioned a clip of himself cranking out an impressive number of pushups with son Silas, 2, perched on his back. "Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving!"

Timberlake also gave a shout-out to wife Jessica Biel, 35, whose shadow can be seen on camera duty.

Can we take a moment to admire the head of hair on Silas? His luscious waves take us back the early days of Timber-cise ... a workout that then took place on puppet strings.

RIP, Timber-fro.

Biel told TODAY last year that Silas is "a ham, just like his dad." It sure warms our hearts to see their playful relationship in action!

Earlier this week, Biel also captured some impressive pie blowtorch action that Timberlake referred to as "Thanksgiving dad life."

Thanksgiving is lit thanks to that #dadlife. 🔥🔥🔥 @justintimberlake A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Nov 23, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

We already knew Timberlake had the moves, but these are some we've never seen before. Looks like celebrity chef could be another fallback career.

Like we said, showman of our time.