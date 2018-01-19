Justin Timberlake talks parenthood: 'I want to have as many kids as we can'

share tweet pin email

Apparently, Justin Timberlake can't stop his paternal feelings!

The pop superstar told Beats One‘s Zane Lowe in a recent interview that he wants more children with his wife, Jessica Biel, with whom he has a son, 2-year-old Silas.

A lot more.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Singer Justin Timberlake and actor Jessica Biel attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“I want to have as many kids as we can, if I’m being honest,” the 36-year-old singer said.

“I’ve never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there’s this human being you’re responsible for.”

Silas, who was named after Timberlake's grandfather and great-grandfather, is directly responsible for the inspiration of his famous father's new album, "Man of the Woods," the translation of the toddler's name from Latin.

“Because when you have kids, all of a sudden you’re faced with your own childhood, good and bad. And, ‘Am I going to completely mess this kid up?'” Timberlake told Lowe.

Right now, Timberlake has to worry about many more bodies that require his attention — the roughly 110 million viewers who will tune in for his Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on Feb. 4, two days after the release of "Man of the Woods."

The spectacle marks his return to the biggest stage of his career for the first time since the infamous 2004 Super Bowl show in which the singer tore off a piece of duet partner Janet Jackson's costume, revealing part of her breast to the television audience.