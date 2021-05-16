Justin Timberlake and son Silas, 6, share cute moment playing with lightsabers together

Stars Wars Day may have been two weeks ago, but it’s never too late to have a lightsaber fight with your son!

Justin Timberlake shared an adorable video to Instagram on Saturday from a recent visit to Walt Disney World with his 6-year-old son, Silas where they embraced their inner Jedi. In the short clip, the 40-year-old singer and his son wielded their green and blue lightsabers and fist-bumped. Timberlake also shared a photo of them walking hand in hand and a third of the father-son duo mid-duel.

“I don’t know who was freaking out more... me or my six year old,” Timberlake captioned the post. “This was the coolest. Big thank you to @waltdisneyworld for an amazing trip.”

The Grammy winner posted some behind the scenes of their day at Walt Disney World on his Instagram stories, too.

“When your six year old assembles his light saber twice as fast as you,” Timberlake captioned the sweet moment.

Justin Timberlake and son Silas. justintimberlake

Justin Timberlake and son Silas at Walt Disney World. justintimberlake

Silas became a big brother last year after Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel welcomed their second child over the summer. The couple didn’t reveal his name — Phineas — or confirm the news until earlier this year during Timberlake’s appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in January.

"He's awesome and he's so cute ... and nobody's sleeping," Timberlake told host Ellen DeGeneres. "We're thrilled and couldn't be happier."

Timberlake and Biel are usually private about their two children, but throughout the years they’ve shared some stories. After welcoming Silas, Timberlake opened up to TODAY in 2016 about how fatherhood had changed his life.

"It changes everything," Timberlake told Willie Geist. "You literally just wake up in the morning, look in the mirror and go, 'I have no idea what I'm doing.'"

"They teach you," he added. "It's crazy. ... Watching him learn things, this new appreciation for both of them — (my wife and son) — and so it's humiliating, and it's humbling at the same time."

