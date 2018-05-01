share tweet pin email

When Justin Timberlake is performing for his Man of the Woods tour, he's the man of the hour. But when he comes home, someone else takes center stage: his son, 3-year-old Silas.

And by "stage," we mean "bed." Silas has taken to crawling into bed alongside his dad (and, we're presuming, his mom, Jessica Biel), the pop star revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday.

"(Last night) I got to sleep around 2 a.m. because it takes a long time to come down (from a concert)," Timberlake told DeGeneres.

But he wouldn't stay asleep for long.

"It was like 6:45 (a.m.), and I just felt like ... " he said, miming Silas' hand touching his face.

Goin’ on tour. #MOTWTOUR A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 12, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

"(Silas) sneaks into our room and crawls up on the bed and it's very, very sweet, and I was very, very tired," he continued. "He's a big boy now, which he will be happy to tell you. So we're doing some ... pee pee on the potty thing, but at nighttime ... we give him a diaper. And so I feel the hand and he comes in and hugs me and I was like right on my back, 'That's really wet.'"

Dad life!

"I'm like, 'Hey, man, good morning,'" said Timberlake, who reunited with 'NSync to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Monday.

But he added: "Anybody who's a parent out there knows you've never been more excited to be peed on."

We will totally take his word for it!

