Justin Timberlake shares cute family photo before heading out on tour

Justin Timberlake launches his highly anticipated "Man of the Woods" tour Tuesday, and while he'll take the stage as a solo act, he won't be alone on the road.

Just before flying out for his first date in Toronto, the superstar singer shared a shot of his traveling entourage — aka wife Jessica Biel and their 2-year-old son, Silas.

Goin' on tour. #MOTWTOUR A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 12, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

In the family photo posted to Instagram, the trio stands hand-in-hand at the airport, preparing for their journey.

"Goin' on tour," Timberlake wrote in the caption.

This trip marks the first time Silas has had the opportunity to tag along for a tour. He was born just months after dad's last world tour, "The 20/20 Experience," which wrapped up in January of 2015.

This should prove to be a fun for the tyke. After all, according to Biel, Silas really takes after his dad.

"(He's) kind of like a mini Justin," she told family friend and "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon last year. "It's his style. He’s got, like, a daddy swagger."

But she hopes he won't follow too far in his father's footsteps — like all the way to a tour of his own one day.

In the past, the proud mom has admitted to also being a fearful mom when it comes to the thought of Silas going into the music biz.

During a visit to TODAY last summer, the 36-year-old said that if their boy ever asked about it, she'd struggle with the answer.

"It's hard to say yes, because it's such an intense experience. It's a tough business. It's a ruthless business," she explained.

But ultimately, Biel knows it's hard to refuse JT's mini-me.

"We'll see when he's 14 and he's begging me," she laughed. "I don't know ... I can't say no!"