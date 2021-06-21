Justin Timberlake shares 1st photo of baby son Phineas for Father's Day

Justin Timberlake celebrated Father's Day by sharing a first pic of his 11-month-old son, Phineas, with fans.

The musician and actor, 40, posted a gallery of family photos Sunday on Instagram and gushed in the caption about how much he loves being a father.

"Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined. Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!!" he wrote.

Timberlake shared a pic of him with sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 11 months, in honor of Father's Day. justintimberlake / Instagram

Tucked into the singer's gallery was a cute photo of him playing video games on a TV alongside 6-year-old son Silas. On the floor in front of the pair is baby Phineas, who's captivated by the game's action on the screen.

Timberlake shares both boys with his wife, "7th Heaven" alum Jessica Biel, 39.

Biel paid tribute to Timberlake in her own Father's Day post on Instagram. Alongside a gallery of pics of the former 'N Sync star, she wrote, "Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life."

She went on to honor Timberlake by sharing a hilarious list of all the ways he makes life better for his family.

"You put a roof over our heads, and then fix it when the home made rocket goes terribly wrong. You put food on the table, so the baby can throw it under the table," she wrote. "You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside. You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you’ve worked all night (and) are trying to sleep."

Biel added that she and Timberlake's sons are "grateful" for him and for "all the big things and the things we don’t see."

"Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly," she wrote, later adding, "Baby, You bring the light into our lives in so many ways."

Biel's sweet post comes just a week after she opened up on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast about how she and Timberlake welcomed their "secret COVID baby" last year.

Timberlake made headlines in January when he confirmed Phineas' arrival, but, Biel explained, the couple never meant to keep fans in the dark about their youngest child's birth.

"It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left," she said.

Biel added that while everything at home was "amazing" and baby Phineas was "cute as hell," having two little ones has definitely proven to be more work.

"Someone said to me, 'Two is like having a thousand.' And that's exactly what it feels like," said Biel.

Related:

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

· Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!