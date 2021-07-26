Sometimes to get through the day, tired parents need to laugh — so, why not razz one of your friends?

It seems to work for Justin Timberlake and his former 'NSYNC band member and soon-to-be dad, Lance Bass.

Bass posted a TikTok video on his Instagram doing a smooth, celebratory dance because Timberlake (finally!) replied to his text message.

“It’s the little things….” captioned Bass, roasting his former bandmate and friend.

In the comments section of Bass’ dance post, Timberlake cheekily replied:

“Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro.”

Timberlake was late replying to Bass’ text with good reason. He’s a busy dad of two — sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 1 — whom he shares with wife, actor Jessica Biel.

The glory days of 'NSYNC: (L-R) Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Justin Timberlake at the 1998 Billboard Music Awards pre-party. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Biel has described her pandemic parenting style with Timberlake as "very much: Be flexible, go with the flow." She added, "You have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other."

Bass and his husband, actor Michael Turchin, are expecting girl/boy twins via surrogate in the fall, around Halloween.

The two have been trying to become parents for years and have been through nine different egg donors, surrogacy attempts and failed IVF treatments, they told People. Bass said the couple's surrogate was pregnant with twins last year, but miscarried.

"We knew we wanted to be very open and transparent with our surrogacy experience so other gay couples can relate to us,” Bass explained in a People video.

Bass MIGHT have to curb his social media shenanigans once the babies arrives. A few months ago, he pranked Timberlake and fellow 'NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick by calling them individually on FaceTime, and when they answered, Bass pretended he was busy and had to call them back, leaving Timberlake asking, “What the f---?”.

Even though he’s not a parent yet, at least Bass has an idea what’s to come.

He quipped back to Timberlake’s Instagram comment, “Touché.”

