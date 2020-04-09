Justin Timberlake jokes '24-hour parenting is just not human'

Justin Timberlake has gushed in the past over how much he loves being a dad — but he's discovered he's not so keen about parenting during a pandemic.

During an interview on “The Morning Mash Up” on SiriusXM, Timberlake, 39, revealed he and wife Jessica Biel, 38, are quarantined with their son, Silas, 5, in Montana, and the child rearing is getting intense.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel pose at the third season premiere of USA's "The Sinner" in West Hollywood, California, in February 2020. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

“We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24-hour parenting is just not human," joked Timberlake, who added that as much as the couple could use a break from their son, the 5-year-old feels the same about them.

"I can see it. He gets a look like this. My son looks at me like this," he joked, making a crazed face. "And I’m like, ‘All right, cool, let’s take a 20. All right, I got you.'”

Still, the family has found enjoyable ways to pass the time together. Their cabin is "pretty socially distant" from their neighbors, said the "Mirrors" singer. "Just being able to kind of walk out into your driveway and maybe go for a little hike is always nice," he shared.

They also celebrated Silas's 5th birthday on Wednesday. Biel marked the occasion by sharing a photo of her and her son on Instagram. "This little man is 5 today! We’re at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now... but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy," she wrote.

The "7th Heaven" alum added that she and her husband were donating to Save The Children and Feeding America, two organizations "who are doing so much good work to keep kids and families healthy and fed during this time."

Just last month, Timberlake helped Biel ring in her own birthday with a cozy pajama party just for two.

"Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing," Biel captioned a gallery of photos.

"Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party," she added.

In the comments, Timberlake responded, "I LOVE YOU!!! Happy Bday, you beautiful, loving, caring, wonderful 🦊 of a mom and wife!!!”