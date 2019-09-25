It's no secret that Justin Hartley is a doting dad, but the "This Is Us" star opened up about how co-parenting his teenage daughter with his ex-wife takes work.

Hartley, 42, has a 15-year-old daughter, Isabella, with his ex-wife, Lindsay Korman. He said "communication is key" when it comes to raising a child after a split.

Justin Hartley and daughter Isabella Justice Hartley attend the Paley Center for Media's 2019 PaleyFest. Chelsea Guglielmino / WireImage

"Communication and an understanding of where everyone’s coming from and realizing that it’s hard," Hartley told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. "As much as you try to put yourself in other people’s shoes, you’re never fully going to be able to do it, but you should just make the effort."

While Hartley and Korman split in 2012, they both keep in touch to make sure that they're doing what's best for Isabella. Hartley had high praise for his ex-wife and their "smart" and "self-sufficient" daughter.

"She’s very resourceful, so I’m thankful that that’s the case (and) I get a lot of help from my ex-wife," he told the magazine. "I get a lot of help from my daughter. I mean, she’s the one that’s making it all go around. She deserves all the credit.”

Hartley married Chrishell Stause in October 2017. While having a heartthrob for a dad would make most teens cringe, Hartley told TODAY in 2017 that Isabella watches "This Is Us" and understands that it "goes with the territory."

"I’m doing something that her friends can watch without feeling weird about it," Hartley said. But, he added, "I’m no Zac Efron. And I know that, because she’s told me. There are some boys in her school that I can’t hold a candle to. But I think she understands that it goes with the territory."