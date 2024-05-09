Justin and Hailey Bieber are having a baby! See their touching announcement

Justin and Hailey Bieber are going to be parents!

The couple shared on Instagram May 9 that Hailey Bieber is pregnant with their first baby. Both Justin, 30, and Hailey Bieber, 27, shared a video and series of photos in which the model is seen showing off a baby bump in a white gown while the couple stands outside in what appears to be a ceremony of sorts.

The two married in September 2018, and then one year later, they had another wedding ceremony in South Carolina with guests that included Usher, Kylie Jenner and others.

“My bride is 🔥,” Justin Bieber wrote in an Instagram with photos of their special day.

The singer was candid about married life in the years that followed, sharing that he thought getting married would "fix all my problems."

“It just kind of was a reflection of, like, ‘You’re a bit of a hypocrite, man. Like, you want your wife to do something that you’re not doing.’ And it’s like, I mean, it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, ‘Man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were.’ And, you know, that’s just the result of trauma and life circumstances,” he said on “The Ebro Show” in May 2022.

The couple has faced a range of health issues since tying the knot, from Hailey Bieber finding a small blood clot in her brain in 2022 to Justin Bieber being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

More recently, the couple celebrated Justin Bieber turning 30 in March, with Hailey writing on Instagram that "words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are."

In an interview with pastor Judah Smith from April 2024, Hailey Bieber said they wanted to have children at a young age.

"We always talked about wanting to be married and be young and have kids young," Hailey Bieber said.