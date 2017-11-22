Parents

Julia Stiles is a mom! Actress welcomes baby son Strummer

Julia Stiles is a mom!

The actress, who's currently starring in the British TV series "Riviera," has given birth to her first child, Strummer Newcomb Cook. She posted the sweet announcement on Tuesday, revealing that she'd welcomed baby Strummer on Oct. 20.

And she's already given us a tiny glimpse of the little one, who's clearly got a grip on this whole being born thing.

The baby's father is Stiles' new husband, Preston Cook. The actress, 36, met Cook while working on the feature "Blackway" (originally titled "Go with Me") in 2015. Cook is a camera assistant.

Julia Stiles: I love working with Matt Damon on 'Jason Bourne'

Julia Stiles: I love working with Matt Damon on 'Jason Bourne'

As she told TODAY in June, "He's just a really good man."

Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook at the BAFTA Awards in February.

The pair married in a "shotgun wedding" in September, and posted a sweet beachside photo from the occasion:

Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? ðâ¨

Stiles confirmed the pregnancy in June, but kept quiet about details after that. At least, until August when she shared a delightful bump photo on Instagram:

Alright, I couldn't resist.

Congratulations to you both! We wish you happiness with your little Strummer boy.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

Editor's note: A prior version of this story incorrectly stated that Stiles gave birth on Monday. In fact, her announcement states that her son was born Oct. 20. This has been corrected. TODAY regrets the error.

