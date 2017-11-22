Julia Stiles is a mom!
The actress, who's currently starring in the British TV series "Riviera," gave birth to her first child, Summer Newcomb Cook on Monday. And she's already given us a tiny glimpse of the little one, who's clearly got a grip on this whole being born thing.
The baby's father is Stiles' new husband, Preston Cook. The actress, 36, met Cook while working on the feature "Blackway" (originally titled "Go with Me") in 2015. Cook is a camera assistant.
Julia Stiles: I love working with Matt Damon on 'Jason Bourne'Play Video - 5:56
As she told TODAY in June, "He's just a really good man."
The pair married in a "shotgun wedding" in September, and posted a sweet beachside photo from the occasion:
Stiles confirmed the pregnancy in June, but kept quiet about details after that. At least, until August when she shared a delightful bump photo on Instagram:
Congratulations to you both! We wish you happiness with your little Strummer boy.
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.