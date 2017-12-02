Julia Stiles shuts down mom-shamers who criticized how she held her baby

share tweet pin email

New mother Julia Stiles has a suggestion for all the mom-shamers out there who feel the need to tell parents how to do their job: just dance.

After welcoming her son, Strummer Newcomb Cook, on Oct. 20 with her new husband, Preston Cook, Stiles has kept a low profile on social media, only posting the birth announcement of her son a month after he joined the world on Nov. 21.

Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017. Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. ❤️✨ "Hello, World!" A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Nov 21, 2017 at 3:50pm PST

But then, upon sharing her first self-portrait with her 5-week-old on Instagram earlier this week, she was besieged by hundreds of gushing congratulatory comments ... and more than a few small corrections.

I haven't worn a back pack since middle school. 🤓 Now I have a front pack. #jujube #tulababycarriers A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Nov 28, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

In the photo, Stiles is laden with a front-pack baby carrier by Tula, a company she tagged. Strummer is tucked inside the black carrier, facing her chest, and a chic herringbone Ju-Ju-Be diaper bag is slung over her shoulder.

"I haven't worn a back pack since middle school," she captioned the shot. "Now I have a front pack."

While many of her followers pointed out how lovely she looked, several took swipes at how she positioned her son in the carrier. The "10 Things I Hate About You" star didn't take too kindly to the criticism.

In a follow-up post on Friday, Stiles showed a picture of the 1980s punk band The Clash (her son is named after the lead singer) and wrote: "Wow, I didn't expect that. What was supposed to be a shout out of products I like, suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother. That's the internet for you, the carnivorous plant from 'Little Shop of Horrors.'"

Then, the actress offered her critics a piece of advice:

"Yes, Mothers, always read the safety instructions. But also, Instagrammers: instead of writing snarky comments about a 5 week old, try dancing around your living room to a Clash record. It's way more fun."

Well played, Julia Stiles!