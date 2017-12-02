Julia Stiles shuts down mom-shamers who criticized how she held her baby

New mother Julia Stiles has a suggestion for all the mom-shamers out there who feel the need to tell parents how to do their job: just dance.
After welcoming her son, Strummer Newcomb Cook, on Oct. 20 with her new husband, Preston Cook, Stiles has kept a low profile on social media, only posting the birth announcement of her son a month after he joined the world on Nov. 21.
But then, upon sharing her first self-portrait with her 5-week-old on Instagram earlier this week, she was besieged by hundreds of gushing congratulatory comments ... and more than a few small corrections.
In the photo, Stiles is laden with a front-pack baby carrier by Tula, a company she tagged. Strummer is tucked inside the black carrier, facing her chest, and a chic herringbone Ju-Ju-Be diaper bag is slung over her shoulder.
"I haven't worn a back pack since middle school," she captioned the shot. "Now I have a front pack."
While many of her followers pointed out how lovely she looked, several took swipes at how she positioned her son in the carrier. The "10 Things I Hate About You" star didn't take too kindly to the criticism.
In a follow-up post on Friday, Stiles showed a picture of the 1980s punk band The Clash (her son is named after the lead singer) and wrote: "Wow, I didn't expect that. What was supposed to be a shout out of products I like, suddenly becomes an invitation to comment on my baby, and my ability as a mother. That's the internet for you, the carnivorous plant from 'Little Shop of Horrors.'"
Then, the actress offered her critics a piece of advice:
"Yes, Mothers, always read the safety instructions. But also, Instagrammers: instead of writing snarky comments about a 5 week old, try dancing around your living room to a Clash record. It's way more fun."
Well played, Julia Stiles!