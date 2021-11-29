Julia Roberts posts rare pic of twins to celebrate their 17th birthday

Julia Roberts just posted a rare throwback photo of her twins in honor of their birthday.

Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder turned 17 on Sunday, and their proud mom marked the special day by sharing a photo of them when they were babies.

In the adorable snapshot, Roberts holds both bundles of joy at the same time. On one side, Hazel seems to be fast asleep, and her brother appears to be fighting off a nap.

The 54-year-old captioned the post: "17 of the Sweetest years of life," along with 17 cake emoji.

The star's niece, actor Emma Roberts, gave the post her seal of approval by adding three heart emoji in the comments. The post has garnered over 500,000 likes since it went live, so it's safe to say that Roberts' fans loved the sweet photo.

Roberts and her husband, Daniel Moder, 52, also have a 14-year-old son named Henry, and the couple have been pretty private when it comes to sharing photos of their children. Still, in recent years they have given fans little glimpses of their family life.

For instance, in 2015 the couple made a rare public appearance with their three kids at the launch event for surfer Kelly Slater's clothing line.

Over the summer, Moder shared a video of Henry skateboarding to celebrate his son's birthday.

"Turning 14…. turning in the air…summers turn. Ya Henry," he captioned the post.

More recently, Hazel made a rare red carpet appearance with her dad at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Flag Day" and looked gorgeous in a peach, lacy shirtdress and black patent Mary Janes.

Talk about an epic dad/daughter date night. P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

In July, the proud parents celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary, and Roberts marked the occasion by sharing a photo with her husband on the beach.

“19 years,” she wrote. “Just getting started!”