Julia Louis-Dreyfus' sons have been cheering her on every step of the way during her breast cancer battle, and on Thursday the duo sent a special message to their mom on her last day of chemotherapy.

The "Veep" star, 56, shared a video of her boys, Henry Hall, 25, and Charlie Hall, 20, pumping her up by performing a ridiculously over-the-top lip-sync to Michael Jackson's "Beat It."

The short clip finds Henry and Charlie — whose dad is Louis-Dreyfus' hubby, actor and comedian Brad Hall, 59 — demonstrating they've both inherited a bit of their parents' comedy chops.

"My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?" proud mama Julia wrote in the caption.

In September, Louis-Dreyfus announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer a day after winning her sixth consecutive Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer on “Veep.” The star shared the news on Twitter, writing, "One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one."

Since then, the actress' family members, friends and TV colleagues have sent special social media messages and created zany clips to "psyche" her up as she underwent chemotherapy.

Naturally, Louis-Dreyfus has risen to the challenge with fierce and funny panache, even revealing to fans that she rocked out to Katy Perry's inspirational "Roar" during her first two rounds of chemo.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Louis-Dreyfus felt good enough to visit her and her hubby's old Chicago stomping grounds; however, in late December, she revealed via Instagram that she was in the hospital undergoing a blood transfusion.

Even then, Louis-Dreyfus kept her signature sense of humor, captioning a pic of various fluid bags, "Getting ready for the holidays with my awesome Xmas cocktail."

Here's hoping Julia's last round of chemo helps her "beat" cancer for good!