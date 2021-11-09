Judge issues hysterical fake order banning Elf on the Shelf

Ahead of the holiday season, one judge in Georgia is giving parents a way out of the annual Elf on the Shelf games.

On Nov. 4, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard tweeted the breaking news.

"Tired of living in Elf on the Shelf tyranny? Not looking forward to the Elf forgetting to move and causing your kids emotional distress?" he wrote alongside a facetious order he filed in court. "I am a public servant and will take the heat for you. My gift to tired parents. P.S. - If you love your elf, keep your elf. No contempts."

The order jokingly banishes the Christmas tradition of Elf on the Shelf in Cobb County.

"The Court finds 'The Elf on the Shelf,' hereinafter 'Elves' represent a distraction to school students and a risk to the emotional health and well-being of Cobb's young children," the order reads. "Inexplicably, Elves sometimes move and don't move overnight. When these Elves do not move, it leaves our children of tender years in states of extreme emotional distress."

The order concludes that given the risks, "coupled with COVID and supply chain issues, the Court has no choice but to BANISH all Elves on Shelves from Cobb County."

Leonard told TODAY Parents that his now-viral tweet has "taken on a life of its own."

"I thought it was going to be a tongue-in-cheek thing, but it's turned into something bigger," he said.

Since 2005, elves across the country have scouted the behavior of children during the holiday season, reporting back to Santa when kids misbehave in the beloved —and sometimes dreaded — tradition.

Leonard's order played on a "horrific" real-life incident that happened in his own house where his two daughters blamed their brother for touching the elf and killing it.

“Three children went to school in tears, with one child being labeled an ‘Elf Murderer’ and accused of making the elf ‘lose his magic,’” the judge wrote in the order. “The court has no doubt that day of education was lost to everyone.”

The dad of three, whose oldest is now in college, said he thought the years of the popular holiday tradition were behind him.

"But some people were on social media were having conversation about elves and I said to be careful what you ask for, it's a commitment," Leonard said. "A lot of other parents chimed in, 'Listen to the judge, he knows what he's talking about.'"

At the suggestion of a follower, Leonard agreed to put out an order.

"I figured I would take the heat off parents who need an elf vacation," he said.

Leonard said he's gotten many funny replies from weary parents.

"The people who appreciate it the most are the ones who woke up horrified at 4 or 5 a.m. and think, 'Did I move the elf?'" he shared. "Some people thought it was real, which was interesting."

Leonard said one person said it was "government overreach."

As Leonard's order spread, Santa got wind of the polarizing mandate.

"On behalf of the Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves, Santa would like to assure the children and families of Cobb County that the honorable Judge Leonard has no jurisdiction over Christmas cheer," the joint statement from the North Pole and The Lumistella Company read. "The Scoutmasters Elves will be bringing their holiday magic and an extra measure of joy to all those celebrating this season."

The joint statement included one critical follow-up.

"Santa has checked his list twice and Judge Leonard is still on the nice list," the statement continued. "Despite this silly jest, his Scout Elf reports he's actually a jolly good fellow."

Leonard confirmed his Scout Elf, Elfis Cheeseball, which was named by his children, is still working hard.

"He's at the courthouse as we speak," Leonard said. "He wants to make sure everyone is on their best behavior in the courtroom."

